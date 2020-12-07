Get One Dozen Donuts for $1 at Krispy Kreme This Weekend

Buy a dozen, gift a dozen: That's the idea behind Krispy Kreme's annual Day of Dozens event, happening on Saturday, December 12.

Purchase a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme on Saturday and get a second dozen for only $1. While you can purchase any regularly priced dozen to receive the offer—yes, that includes donuts from the new holiday collection—the discount is only good for Original Glazed donuts. You'll be getting 12 donuts for a buck, though, so who cares if they only come in one variety.

Of course, you can keep all 24 donuts for yourself if you so desire, but it's gifting season, so if you know someone who goes nuts for Original Glazed, maybe spread the love and drop the $1 box off on their porch.

Speaking of gifts, Krispy Kreme's light-up holiday sweaters are a donut-lover's dream. You can thank us later.