A Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme Are the Same Price as a Gallon of Gas, Again

Krispy Kreme is exploding into the summer with a heap of deals. In addition to a free donut on National Donut Day, Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular promotion it debuted in April.

It is bringing back the "Beat the Pump" promotion for the summer. The donut slinging shop will offer a dozen Original Glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas. With gas prices rising to record highs, the chain is taking the average price of a gallon of gas in the US and making that the price of your donuts. You'll find that deal available each Wednesday from June 8 to August 31.

The details are the same as they were in April when the national average surpassed $4 for the first time. Every Monday, Krispy Kreme will record the average price of a gallon of gas. That will be the price of a dozen donuts the following Wednesday. That weekly price will be posted to the company's social media accounts each week.

When you stop by, you can get up to two dozen donuts at that discounted price. Gas prices might suck, but at least you can take an expensive drive to get some inexpensive donuts.