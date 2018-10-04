Krispy Kreme Opens 24-Hour Drive-Thru in Ireland, Closes It 1 Week Later After Chaos Ensues

Krispy Kreme donuts make people act irrationally. A man once tried to bribe cops with them, and that golden dough has sabotaged many a diet. It's hard to deny their fried Siren call. The best example of their epic temptation, however, is the tragedy of the Krispy Kreme drive-thru in Ireland.
In short, a 24-hour drive-thru opened in Blanchardstown, and the public hugged it to death in just a week. By which we mean, the line's interminable honking was driving the people who lived near it insane, so in the interest of the public good, the 24-hours had to come to an end. It's hard to stress how bad this actually was, so you should really just watch the video above, which was taken at 11:15pm. The phrase aural dumpster fire comes to mind.
“Since the grand opening we haven’t had proper sleep at night. We have jobs, kids, schools, and so many elderly people living here as well,” a Grove Park resident told the Independent.
Neighbors created a Facebook group devoted to stopping it, and the general chaos led to conversations between Krispy Kreme and the Fingal County Council, Blanchardstown Centre Management, and local Garda Traffic Corp and Community Liaison, according to the report. The drive-thru will now only be operating from 6am to 11:30pm.
"We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations," Krispy Kreme UK CEO Richard Cheshire said in a statement.
