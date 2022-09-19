Krispy Kreme Is Releasing Fall Donuts and Apple Fritters

If you are a donut lover and follow along with the machinations of the donut world, you know that Krispy Kreme can't stop releasing new, limited-time-only flavors. It's a compulsion it is unable to halt. Though, the donut-craving populace is not complaining.

Even after its last batch of fall-themed donuts, it has more ideas. It has announced that starting Monday, September 19, you'll find three more fall-y donuts as well as a new handmade Apple Fritter on the menu.

Krispy Kreme's announcement says the Apple Fritter is handmade with diced apples, an apple filling, and "plenty of cinnamon." They are available individually as well as in a box of four.

The trio of donuts includes the Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut, Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, and Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. Additionally, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut remains on Krispy Kreme shelves. Those four fall-themed donuts can be acquired individually and in the Autumn's Orchard Collection box, containing all of the orchard-evoking flavors.

All of those donuts, as well as the Apple Fritter, will only be on the menu for a little while, however. So, get your seasonal-fun hat on and grab some of the orchard-loving flavors at the donut shop.