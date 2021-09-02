Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled 3 Fall Donuts, Including Pumpkin Spice & Apple Cider

No one cares what the sun has to say about the situation, Labor Day weekend is the unofficial start of fall in the minds of many. That's certainly true for all the companies that are rolling out their fall flavor packages, which is almost inevitably led by some variation on pumpkin spice. (We've even reached the point where we have pumpkin spice hard seltzer now.)

That is definitely the case at Krispy Kreme, which announced three fall-inspired glazes on September 2. Pumpkin Spice donuts are back this year, bringing along two brand new donut lines: the Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed donuts. All three donut sets are going to get their moment in the sun. They'll debut one after another on consecutive weeks this month.

The first donuts out of the gates will be the cohort Pumpkin Spice donuts, which will be available from September 6 to 12. You'll find the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake, and the Pumpkin Spice Cake donuts at Krispy Kreme over this week. The latter of those isn't the shop's traditional donut, but an old-fashioned donut.

On September 13, you'll be able to snag the Apple Cider Glaze donuts, which stick around through September 19. This week will feature three donuts as well, including the Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme, and an Apple Cider Glazed Cake donut.

Then on September 20, you'll find a set of three Maple Glazed donuts hitting the shops. They'll be around through September 26. The trio of maple-themed donuts includes the Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme, and Maple Glazed Cake donuts.

Each has its moment, but the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Latte will both be around from September 6 to November 25. So, you don't have to plan your entire month around consuming fall-themed donuts. There's plenty of time to grab that last one.