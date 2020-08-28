Take a Peek Inside Krispy Kreme's Massive 24-Hour Flagship Store

Imagine a 4,500-square foot donut dreamland with a 24-hour street-side pickup, glaze waterfall, and stadium-style seating inside a room-sized Krispy Kreme donut box. Now stop imagining it -- because this isn't some fictional, Willy Wonka-esque fantasy. It's an actual sugar haven, that come September 15, you can explore IRL.

Krispy Kreme is finally opening the doors to its massive Time Square flagship. And while we've still have a few weeks until its public debut, the sugary dough ring maker is giving fans a sneak peek inside.

"We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city," president of the Time Square Alliance Tim Tompkins said in a statement. "We're thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous hot light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can't wait to take a bite."