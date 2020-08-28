Take a Peek Inside Krispy Kreme's Massive 24-Hour Flagship Store
The massive donut shop will open to the public in mid-September.
Imagine a 4,500-square foot donut dreamland with a 24-hour street-side pickup, glaze waterfall, and stadium-style seating inside a room-sized Krispy Kreme donut box. Now stop imagining it -- because this isn't some fictional, Willy Wonka-esque fantasy. It's an actual sugar haven, that come September 15, you can explore IRL.
Krispy Kreme is finally opening the doors to its massive Time Square flagship. And while we've still have a few weeks until its public debut, the sugary dough ring maker is giving fans a sneak peek inside.
"We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city," president of the Time Square Alliance Tim Tompkins said in a statement. "We're thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous hot light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can't wait to take a bite."
So what exactly can fans expect of this new store? Well, for one, there's that aforementioned glaze waterfall, which absolutely warrants a visit. Krispy Kreme claims it's the biggest glaze waterfall to ever go in one of its stores.
When you're not gazing into the sheets of sweet glaze on the donut production line, you can also stock up on Krispy Kreme merch, visit the donut-making theater, and even sample the flagship's special edition Big Apple donut. The exclusive donut is stuffed with Red Delicious apple-flavored cream, and it's topped with a candy apple glaze and even a pretzel stem for good measure.
As for the store's safety regulations, Krispy Kreme is following all CDC and city guidelines, including "employee health screenings at the beginning of shifts, washing hands regularly, wearing face masks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at ordering points, and additional disinfecting throughout the shop."
