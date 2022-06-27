Krispy Kreme Has Fourth of July Donuts to Keep Your Celebration On-Theme

Krispy Kreme never misses a chance to take pastries along for a celebration. It could be a rocket launch, a holiday, or the arrival of a new season. The donut shop is on the case.

With the Fourth of July approaching, no one should be surprised to discover that Krispy Kreme is bringing red, white, and blue energy to breakfast treats. Starting June 27, participating shops will serve a quartet of themed donuts that you can grab individually or in a theme-appropriate box.

The flavors arriving just before the Fourth of July include Soaring Firework Heart, a heart-shaped donut filled with Strawberries & Kreme and dipped in red icing. The Patriotic Cookies & Kreme is also heart-shaped, but it is filled with Cookies & Kreme and dipped in white icing with cookie and icing drizzles. The Stars & Stripes Heart is, shockingly, also heart-shaped. It is filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing, and decorated like a flag covered in star sprinkles. The last is the Star Spangled Sprinkle, which is an Original Glazed donut dipped in blue icing and topped with thematically appropriate star sprinkles.

If you’re more interested in the price of donuts than what they’re wearing, the shop continues to offer a dozen donuts discounted to the price of a gallon of gas on Wednesdays and is offering its randomly-timed free donuts when the Hot Light is on. It has also added the chance to snag a totally free donut of choice from June 27 to July 4 as long as you’re wearing red, white, and blue. So may donuts, so... well, there's actually quite a bit of time to get one.