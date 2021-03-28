Krispy Kreme Is Giving Everyone Free Coffee & Donuts Every Monday Through May 24

Krispy Kreme is out to make 2021 a better year than last. After a series of fun discount days and fantastical holiday donut collections, it's ready to go a step further. The sugary dough ring maker recently announced three unbelievably generous deals, including one that'll score you a free donut and cup of coffee to help you start your week.

Every Monday through May 24, Krispy Kreme will give you a free glazed donut and a medium coffee—no strings attached. You don't have to buy anything to get your hands on the goodies. All you have to do is show your pretty face and be rewarded for it. Oh, and while this isn't exactly a requirement, we strongly recommend you ask nicely.

Why would Krispy Kreme be so kind? It's been a rough several months, and while the masses await COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, the company wants to both provide some cheer and encourage customers to get vaccinated as soon as it's their turn. Meanwhile, the chain is also offering a free donut every day for the rest of the year to all who can show proof that they've been vaccinated.

Thank you, Krispy Kreme.