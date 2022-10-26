Krispy Kreme Has Totally Free Donuts & Coffee for First Responders Day

Food deals from big restaurant chains can be a little self-serving. Getting a discount is nice, but we all know they aren't doing it for you. It feels a little more genuine, however, when they offer deals aimed at saying thanks to under-appreciated community members. (Yeah, you can still argue there are elements of it that are serving the business still.)

The handful of deals out there for First Responders Day on October 28 are heartening. First responders are frequently under-compensated for the important work they do. So, Krispy Kreme is offering first responders a free Original Glazed donut and brewed or iced coffee. They don't have to buy anything to get the perk.

The company's announcement says that firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel, among others, can take advantage of the deal. All you have to do is flash a valid ID or badge in-store or at the drive-thru. Then that edible "thank you" is yours.

First responders can also find some deals on First Responders Day from Hooters, Insomnia Cookies, Macaroni Grills, and other restaurants. Additionally, everyone is getting a free donut at Krispy Kreme for Halloween.