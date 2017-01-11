Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts Today

Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts, but you might have to part with a bit of your dignity to get them. And by part with your dignity, we mean wear a damn pirate costume out in public. Or at least talk like a pirate.

Here's the deal:

As in previous years, Krispy Kreme is celebrating International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Monday, September 19th, by handing out a bounty of its signature sugary dough rings to customers who talk and dress like a pirate. Participating Krispy Kreme locations will give you one free Original Glazed donut if you talk to them like a pirate, or a whole dozen Original Glazed donuts if you show up dressed like a pirate, according to the company's Facebook event page. You don't even to buy anything.