Krispy Kreme Is Offering Free Donuts & Coffee to First Responders on Thursday

Over the last couple of years, we have gained a whole new appreciation for first responders. Hopefully, you appreciated them before, but their tireless work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has given us yet another reason to be grateful for them.

Despite that extra attention, you may not know that October 28 is First Responders Day. (Though, if you're a first responder, you probably do know that.) There are stores and restaurants across the country offering deals to first responders to show a little appreciation. Among them is Krispy Kreme. First responders can grab a totally free Original Glazed Doughnut and a brewed coffee in recognition of the day.

That is in addition to Krispy Kreme's ongoing deal that gives you a totally free donut if you've been vaccinated against COVID-19. You can get that free donut every day until December 31, and no purchase is required.

If you're a first responder—a broad label that includes firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel, among others—you just need to flash an ID at your local Krispy Kreme to get a sweet thank you on Thursday.