Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Krispy Kreme is doing trick-or-treating how trick-or-treating is supposed to be done.
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There’s a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it’s still a holiday about costumes and treats. It’s a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Krispy Kreme has similar feelings about the holiday. Yes, it’s a business, and yes, it is making special Halloween donuts for the occasion. (Krispy Kreme hasn’t met a holiday that doesn’t deserve a themed donut.) But on Halloween proper, the shop will participate in the familiar exchange. The end result is that you can grab a free donut.
Krispy Kreme, which has dubbed itself Krispy Skreme for the holiday, will fork over a free donut of your choice if you pop into a shop wearing a costume. It doesn’t discriminate by age, either. Lots of restaurants are offering a little something for kids who come in costume. At Krispy Kreme, everyone is invited to dress up like their favorite meme or hero or TV character to scoop up a free treat.
You can also grab a dozen Original Glaze donuts for $2 when you buy any dozen donuts on a Saturday in October.
Everyone at work will understand why you’re dressed as a zombie for the day’s meetings if you flash that free donut their way.
