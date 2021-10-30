Krispy Kreme Is Handing Out Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween might be about creative costumes, giant yard skeletons, and living a spooky life for a bit. But it's also about grabbing a free treat every time someone opens a door.

Krispy Kreme understands how to celebrate the holiday. Not only does the donut shop have themed donuts for Halloween, but it's also doling out free treats. If you show up in a costume, you can get a totally free donut. You don't have to buy anything or do anything other than show off your spooky duds.

Outside of that freebie, you can scoop up a quartet of Halloween-themed donuts. There's the Abra Cat Dabra, which is an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar to look like a cat. Then there's the Enchanted Cauldron donut, which is a Glazed Chocolate Cake donut topped with Kreme and made to look like a witch's cauldron with sprinkles and pretzels. The Bewitched Broomstick donut is an unglazed shell donut with an icing swirl and topped with green buttercream and a pretzel "broomstick." Lastly, there's the Spooky Sprinkle, which is an Original Glazed dipped in orange icing and topped off with "a Halloween sprinkle blend."

You don't have to wait until it's dark out to start grabbing some sweets. That sugar high can last all day if that's how you're looking to spend the best holiday of the year.