Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.

On each of those four days, you will get one free Original Glazed Doughnut just for showing your bracket. Like last year's vaccine promotion, you can get the freebie each day of the promotion. You do not have to participate in March Madness to flash a bracket. You can show any kind of bracket. That includes brackets that pit cover songs against each other or even ramen flavors in Maruchan Madness. Your call.

If you can't make it through the day on just one donut, there are other deals available. Through April 4, if you're a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you can get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for one dollar if you buy another dozen at the usual price. You're getting breakfast dessert at a steep discount for the remainder of the college basketball season, even if you had no idea that there was still college basketball being played.