Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Free Donut Every Day in 2021 with Proof of Vaccination

Some food deals sound good to be true, but this isn't one of them. Krispy Kreme is all aboard the vaccination train and, to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it will generously reward customers who choose to protect themselves and others by getting the vaccine.

From now through the end of 2021, people who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme will be given a free glazed donut. The offer stands at any time of day, any day of the week, and can be redeemed as often as you'd like with no purchase necessary. In other words: If you're vaccinated, you can get a free Krispy Kreme donut every day for the rest of the year.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, in a press release, "and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them."

Of course, not everyone is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now, so in the meantime, Krispy Kreme is running other specials that all customers can participate in:

Every Monday from March 29 to May 24, guests can start their week with a free medium coffee and glazed donut , no purchase necessary.

, no purchase necessary. On Saturdays and Sundays from March 27 to May 23, guests who purchase a dozen donuts can get a second dozen of glazed donuts for just $1. One of the donuts will come with a special smiley face to add some cheer.

In the coming weeks, Krispy Kreme will also be delivering free donuts to vaccination centers around the country as an act of gratitude to health care workers and volunteers who are working hard to keep people safe. Plus, all Krispy Kreme employees are getting four hours of paid time off to get their vaccinations.

Hopefully, you already had plans to receive the vaccine, but if not, a daily free donut might be the push you need.