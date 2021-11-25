Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts & Coffee on Black Friday

Black Friday—as a concept and as an inevitable day in November—is a day that only exists to get us to spend money. That's pretty much it. Krispy Kreme, however, is changing the vibe of the day in a very tiny, very delicious way.

On November 26, Krispy Kreme will be dishing out your breakfast dessert on the house. The donut shop's announcement says that anyone who stops by a Krispy Kreme will get a totally free Original Glazed donut and small brewed coffee on Black Friday. You don't have to buy a thing. You're just going to have a donut and coffee passed to you.

If you're in the mood to pick up some even more donuts on top of your freebie, that's also the day that Krispy Kreme is debuting its fleet of winter-themed donuts. You'll find three new wintry breakfast desserts and two that are coming back from previous years. The Santa Belly Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut are coming back, and the Poppy Penguin Doughnut, Snowman Smile Doughnut, and Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut are hitting the menu for the holidays.

The free one will help get your day of holiday shopping off to a good start.