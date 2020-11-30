Krispy Kreme's Cyber Monday Deal Gets You a Free Dozen Donuts

When you fire up your computer or tap into your phone to shop on Cyber Monday, you're probably not thinking about all of the food deals up for grabs throughout the day. But you should be. There are a lot. And they may just be what you need to get through the long Monday back in your "work" sweatpants. One of the best Cyber Monday food deals is from Krispy Kreme.

For one day only on November 30, Krispy Kreme is offering two major donut deals. The first one is a buy-one, get-one (BOGO). Order any dozen donuts for delivery or pickup via the chain's mobile app or website and they'll throw in a dozen Original Glazed for free. Just use the promo code "CYBERMONDAY" when you check out.

The second, and arguably sweeter deal, is only for mail, parcel, and package delivery drivers—you know, the essential workers who are bring all of the things you need to your doorstep and likely facing an avalanche of mail and packages from Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases. Krispy Kreme is giving these workers a totally free Original Glazed dozen on November 30, no purchase necessary. If you're a delivery driver, just show your employee ID or wear your uniform to your local Krispy Kreme and the free donuts are yours, according to a spokesperson.

That leftover pumpkin pie in your fridge is good, yes. But fresh glazed donuts are better.