Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts on Election Day

The mid-term election arrives on November 8. It is a big election cycle in the US with important leadership positions up for grabs, as well as the opportunity for voters to make their voices heard on issues like abortion access, climate change, and cannabis legalization.

However you make your voice heard, you can reward yourself with a free donut. Krispy Kreme is one of many restaurants that will offer free food on Election Day. At the donut-slinging shop, you'll get a totally free Original Glazed donut.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut

on Election Day," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.

To get the donut, just show up. That's it. You do not have to buy anything, and you do not have to show an "I Voted" sticker to grab that treat. Though, you are more than welcome to flash it if you're feeling proud.