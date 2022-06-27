Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for the Next Week

If donut-based patriotism excites your stomach, Krispy Kreme is on the same wavelength. It has constructed a deal that will get your red, white, and blue iced heart pumping. (It very literally has heart-shaped donuts with red, white, and blue icing for the Fourth of July, but that’s not exactly what we’re talking about here.)

Krispy Kreme has announced a promotion where you can land a free donut. From June 27 to July 4, all you have to do is wear red, white, and blue into a shop, and you’ll get a free donut. That’s not just limited to the Original Glazed classic, either. You can take your pick of the pastry-loving shop’s donut-y goods, including the red, white, and blue iced donuts that arrive on June 27 for the holiday.

There isn’t anything more to it, except that it’s far from the only alluring deal Krispy Kreme is serving up over the summer. It has also lowered the price of a dozen donuts to match the average price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday throughout the summer. Furthermore, you can grab a totally free donut daily if you manage to spot the Hot Light turned on at your local shop. Anytime it’s lit up, there’s a free donut waiting for you. You’ll never be without a donut if you play your cards right.