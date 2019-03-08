Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Thousands of Passes Good for a Year of Free Donuts

The time-honored tradition of turning our favorite foods, drinks, and even rivers bright green for St. Patrick's Day shows no sign of fading this year. And while most major chains throw some food coloring into the mix and call it a day, Krispy Kreme is taking its St. Paddy's celebrations up a notch, with a huge giveaway that could score you free donuts for a year. Oh, and it's also making alarmingly green donuts.
On Thursday, the sugary dough ring purveyor announced it's hosting a three-day St. Patrick's Day celebration, March 15-17. For those thee days only, Krispy Kreme locations across the country will be serving the aforementioned O'riginal Glazed green donuts, but they'll also be giving away "Golden Dozen Passes" to thousands of -- dare we go along with the cliche -- lucky customers. The passes are good for free Original Glazed donuts -- a dozen per month -- for a year, or through St. Patrick's Day 2020.
“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a statement. Alright, Dave, we're interested.
Krispy Kreme didn't reveal exactly how many "Golden Dozen Passes" it'll be handing out, but said it has "thousands" to give away throughout the weekend. Each shop participating in the celebration will have multiple winners each day, according to a spokesperson. All you have to do is show up for the green donuts and you'll have a chance to win, though you can also enter the contest via snail mail.
So, if you're on the hunt for all sorts of green food to help soak up the green beer you'll be drinking, well, now you know where to go.
