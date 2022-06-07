Krispy Kreme Is Dishing Up Free Donuts Daily Through Labor Day

Krispy Kreme has so many deals to start June that it's basically just flinging donuts into the mouths of passers-by. That's not going to end anytime soon.

Krispy Kreme has announced that it is giving out free donuts daily from June 8 through Labor Day. Though, of course, there are some asterisks to that deal. The shops have a Hot Light in the window, making a Krispy Kreme location quite easy to spot. Starting June 8, when the Hot Light is on, you can swing in for a free Original Glazed donut. You don't have to buy a thing.

In its announcement, Krispy Kreme says that the hours when the Hot Light is on will vary by shop. You can, however, find the Hot Light hours on its website. Those hours will vary by location. You can also get alerts for when Hot Lights are on through the Krispy Kreme app.

That deal is in addition to the shop giving out free donuts for National Donut Day on June 3. Plus, every Wednesday into September the price of a dozen donuts will be dropped to match the national average price for a gallon of gas. Gas prices are pretty damn high right now, but that's still a cheap box of donuts.