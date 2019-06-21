Everyone Is Getting Free Krispy Kreme Donuts Today

Hopefully, you're fortunate enough to still be basking in the warm, doughy glow of National Donut Day earlier in June. It's a magical holiday. I'll give you an example. If, say, you and hundreds of thousands of your closest friends managed to clean out Krispy Kreme -- they gave out free donuts for Donut Day -- you would expect the chain would be out of free donuts. Nope. Magic is real. They have more free donuts.
On Donut Day, Krispy Kreme announced that if people ate more than one million free donuts from Krispy Kreme locations around the country, it would unlock a secret gate like some kind of donut-based video game. Behind that gate: more free donuts. An entire bonus day of freebies. Well, it happened and Donut Day 2 has arrived. To celebrate this accomplishment and the launch of the chain's brand-new Original Filled Doughnut, you can get a free Original Filled Doughnut on June 22.
There's no catch and you don't have to buy anything to get your hands on the sugary dough ring. Stop into your local shop (as long as it is participating), and you can get one free donut. They, of course, hope you'll want to buy more of their donuts, but you're not required to do so. It's just a total freebie for taking part in a total freebie earlier in the month.
