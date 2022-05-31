Get a Totally Free Donut at Krispy Kreme for National Donut Day

It remains a mystery why sugary dough covered in even more sugar has become a breakfast food. We celebrate this mystery on June 3, National Donut Day.

Like any holiday, there are specific places where you can expect to find people reveling. If it's New Year's Eve, look in Times Square. If it's the Fourth of July, check a park. If it's National Donut Day, cast your eyes toward Krispy Kreme, where you can land a totally free donut.

On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed donut to anyone who stops by a shop. Though, that's not the only deal up for grabs on this sacred day. You can also nab a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $1 when you buy a dozen of any other Krispy Kreme donuts.

If you like your donuts on the cheap more than once a year, there are options. Krispy Kreme is bringing back its "Beat the Pump" promotion. Every Wednesday from June 8 to August 31, Krispy Kreme is dropping the price of a dozen donuts to match the price of a gallon of gas. So many donuts, so much time.