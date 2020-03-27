Krispy Kreme’s New Deal Gets You a Free Dozen Donuts Every Saturday

Like many other restaurants and companies, Krispy Kreme is doing its part to give back to the healthcare professionals and first responders fighting on the frontline of the COVID-19, or new coronavirus, outbreak. And now, everyone else -- the ones who should be staying home and social distancing -- can get in on the free sugar rush.
Beginning March 28, and continuing every Saturday for the foreseeable future, Krispy Kreme will let you add a free dozen original glazed donuts when you order a full-priced dozen for pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery. But the chain is looking to do more than just keep you up to your ears in sweet treats.
"[Krispy Kreme] is encouraging customers to put a smile on a neighbor's face by giving them the free dozen," the company said in a statement. "In fact, each free dozen will include a special smiley-face doughnut; we call it our 'Be Sweet Dozen.'"
In response to the current pandemic, as well as related government mandates, Krispy Kreme has adjusted its hours of operations, but remains open for drive-thru, delivery, and pick-up orders. The chain is also taking added precautions to ensure safe orders.
As a spokesperson for the donut chain explained, "The thousands of free dozens on Saturdays will be securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines."
