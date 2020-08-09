Krispy Kreme Is Giving Everyone Free Donuts for Educator Appreciation Week
Buy a dozen, get a dozen.
Teaching is often a thankless job. Despite all our educators do to mold the young minds of America, kids are just predisposed to text through the lesson plan, talk back, and lie their way out of assignments -- you remember the age-old "dog ate my homework" line.
Krispy Kreme gets that and wants to make sure every last teacher feels gratitude this Educator Appreciation Week. And nothing says "thank you" quite like free donuts. From August 10 through August 14, all educators can score an original glazed donut and regular-sized drip coffee with their school employee badge.
"Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the 'classroom' is."
But on Tuesday, August 11, everyone can get in on the celebration. The sugary dough ring maker its giving away its "Straight A Dozen" for free with every pickup, drive-thru, and delivery of a dozen donuts. And while, sure, you can keep the donut combo for yourself, Krispy Kreme is encouraging customers to share their appreciation for the educators in their life by gifting the extras.
The Educator Appreciation Week-inspired dozen features three donuts filled with classic kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and doused with sprinkles, along with nine more of the original glazed variety. In-store purchases are pretty self-explanatory, but if you're ordering online for pickup or delivery, add a regular dozen and the "Straight A Dozen" to your cart with promo code "STRAIGHTA."
