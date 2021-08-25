Get 2 Totally Free Donuts at Krispy Kreme Every Day for a Week If You're Vaccinated

Krispy Kreme made headlines earlier this year when it was one of the first major companies to start offering perks to customers who could show they were vaccinated against COVID-19. It continues to offer a free donut every day to anyone who can show they have been vaccinated.

Nonetheless, five months later, there's still an ongoing effort to get the population vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to cause an uptick in COVID cases across the country. So, Krispy Kreme is stepping up its already significant efforts to promote vaccination. Every day from August 30 through September 5, you can stop by Krispy Kreme and get two free Original Glazed donuts by showing you've had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. No purchase is required at all.

"We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now," says Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. "We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."

The company will continue to offer a free donut to vaccinated individuals every day for the rest of the year in addition to this initiative. So far, it has distributed 2.5 million donuts through the campaign. That's in addition to the 30 million free donuts it provided to health care workers, teachers, and graduating seniors in 2020.

It's pretty straightforward. Get your vaccine; get some free donuts.