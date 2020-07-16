Krispy Kreme Is Offering Everyone a Free Dozen Donuts Today for Its Birthday

Every single birthday is a reason to celebrate, whether you're turning the big 3-0 or a more insignificant 48. Krispy Kreme's momentous 83rd birthday is no exception. And to celebrate the milestone, the sugary dough ring maker is gifting us free donuts.

On Friday, July 17, you can score a free dozen of the chain's classic original glazed, with one little stipulation: you've gotta first buy a dozen. While the promo's only valid with purchase, I don't really see the downside here. You get two dozen donuts for the price of one.

"After 83 years, we’re still hot... and fresh... and delicious," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement on Monday. "On our birthday, Krispy Kreme fans get the gifts. This year we’re giving away a FREE Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen, and running the Hot Light day and night because we sure need something sweet to happen in 2020."

But what exactly is the hot light? ICYMI, Krispy Kreme runs a neon sign in its windows to let customers know when it's got fresh donuts in the works, so you can get 'em hot. In honor of the chain's birthday, the donut slinger is extending those hours, because nobody wants to celebrate with anything less than a super-fresh dozen.

Krispy Kreme is also doubling down on safety measures. While certain shops have welcomed back customers for indoor dining, the company continues to following the guidance of government and health agencies, with increased sanitation efforts, capacity limits, sanitation stations, required masks for staffers, and social distancing signage.

"Safety remains our top priority and we will continue to uphold this commitment as we start to welcome guests back in to dine-in areas," Krispy Kreme said on its website. "This includes the use of social distancing floor stickers, face masks and gloves for our employees along with employee health screenings at the beginning of each shift. We have also increased the frequency of routine disinfecting throughout shops and added protective barriers at ordering points, among many others."