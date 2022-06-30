Get a Free Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme Through the Fourth of July

Anyone who likes to feed friends and family knows that it is a lot of work. They also know it never hurts to find paths to save time so the bulk of your effort is spent on the stars of the spread.

Over the Fourth of July, you can treat friends to something sweet on the cheap while you get ready for the rest of the day. (Or, you know, you can just get treats for yourself and share with them with no one.) Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free when you buy a dozen donuts of any kind. You can dig into that deal from July 1-4.

With the structure of that deal, that first dozen can be anything you want, including the Fourth of July-themed donuts the shop is carrying through the holiday. While there is some flexibility, you can't get a dozen cones of the new Original Glazed soft serve ice cream to get you to that free dozen. Ice cream isn't donuts.

As long as you're swinging through the donut shop, it's worth remembering that Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts if you're wearing red, white, and blue right now as well. Also, it's giving out free donuts when the Hot Light is on. There are a lot of free donuts going through the door right now.