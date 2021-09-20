Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for Free Every Day This Week

You should show a little gratitude. World Gratitude Day is a thing you probably didn't know exists, but Krispy Kreme is doing its damndest to put it on your radar. If you like donuts, you'll be glad they did.

The donut slinging shop wants you to send a gift-wrapped dozen donuts to a friend or family member for the holiday, which lands on September 21. It's giving you a full week to do it. If you order a dozen donuts for someone else any time from September 21 to 27, Krispy Kreme will show its gratitude by giving you a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free. Everyone wins.

When you order a dozen for someone else, Krispy Kreme will deliver them in a decorative box right to the doorstep of the recipient. To do it, place an order through the Krispy Kreme website or mobile app and drop in the code "THANKS." You'll pick one of two options. The World Gratitude Week Bundle gives you the choice of sending an Original Glazed dozen or a Classic Assorted dozen in a "Thank You" or "Sending Some Sunshine" box. The Custom Gift option gives you those two options or you can customize the dozen, and there are additional box options.

Though, the recipient does need to be in the delivery range of the shop (or you can pick them up and deliver them yourself). Once that's sorted, you'll get a digital voucher for an Original Glazed dozen that is good through October 27. It always feels good to give, especially when you're simultaneously giving to yourself.