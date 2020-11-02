Everyone Gets a Free Donut at Krispy Kreme on Election Day

While you're out and about on Tuesday, November 3, otherwise known as Election Day, swing by your nearest Krispy Kreme and pick up a free Original Glazed Doughnut, no strings attached.

Krispy Kreme announced the nationwide promo with hopes of making a historically stressful day just a little sweeter, and you don't need to do anything special to get the freebie: Anyone is eligible, no purchase is required, and you don't need to prove that you voted to qualify—though if you're 18 or older and an American citizen, you should definitely be voting!

Also, because it's harder to get your hands on an "I Voted" sticker this year due to a high volume of absentee voters and increased safety precations at polling sites, Krispy Kreme locations will be handing out their own "I Voted" stickers to anyone who needs one until they've run out.

See! Fulfilling your civic duty comes with some perks! Let the countdown begin.