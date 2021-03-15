Krispy Kreme Is Handing Out Free St. Patrick's Day Donuts on Tuesday & Wednesday

Krispy Kreme has lots of goodies lined up for St. Patrick's Day right now—like its new fantastical Luck O' the Doughnuts Collection—but one classic tradition is returning for two days only to close out the holiday in style.

On Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17, Krispy Kreme fans around the US can order O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts, which are identical in flavor to standard glazed donuts but dyed entirely green.

The festive look is fun, of course, but the real win here is that you can score a free green donut on both days that they're available. All you have to do is show up wearing green—no purchase necessary—and it's yours.

If you haven't figured it out by now, it pays to live near a Krispy Kreme.