Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Mini Donuts Today

Mondays are the worst day of the week, with Wednesdays coming in at a close second place. And while I see little hope for that ever changing, Krispy Kreme is doing its part to ease you back into work. The sugary dough ring maker is giving out free mini donuts on Monday, January 13 -- aka, today.
Krispy Kreme announced the deal alongside the nationwide debut of the small donuts, which are 90-calorie versions of its five most popular flavors, promising free mini donuts every Monday afternoon for the rest of the month. Here's how the deal works: Stop by any participating location (you can double check yours here) and snag one free mini donut -- in Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, or Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles -- from 4pm to 7pm (local time). You don't have to buy anything, just show up with the restraint you'll need to leave with just one donut. Or something like that.
"Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way."
Again, this isn't a one-time deal. Krispy Kreme is hosting these "Mini Monday Breaks" on January 13, January 20, and January 27, too. The only downside is the one-donut-per-person rule, but hey, the chain's just trying to keep you accountable. It's even asking participants of the ~mini donut diet~ to show off their progress by tagging @krispykreme and #krispykreme on social media.
