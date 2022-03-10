Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free St. Patrick's Day Donuts

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Krispy Kreme loves holidays as much as an elementary school teacher, theming its donuts like a teacher with a surplus of window decals.

So, no one should be shocked that there are special St. Patrick's Day donuts coming down the pike. That pile of leprechaun-loving donuts includes the return of its O'riginal Glazed Doughnut. The full St. Patrick's Day Collection features four new themed donuts that will be available starting March 10, as well as the O'riginal, which is only available on March 16 and 17.

The four that are out soonest include the Lenny Leprechaun Doughnut, which is hand-decorated with icing, buttercream, and a fondant hat to look like a sugary leprechaun. The Luck O' the Rainbow Doughnut is an Original Glazed, dipped in green icing and green sprinkles before getting topped with buttercream and a sugar rainbow. The St. Patrick's Shamrock Doughnut is an Original Kreme topped with shamrock sprinkles. Lastly, the Green Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut is, unsurprisingly, an Original Glazed dipped in green icing and topped with sprinkles.

That whole quartet of breakfast desserts can be picked up in a special holiday box.

On the two days when you can retrieve the O'riginal Glazed, you can also get one for free. All you have to do is wear green in-store or at the drive-thru. Then some of that holiday luck will rub off on you, and you'll be gifted one on the house.