Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Valentine's Day Donuts on Wednesday

If you're of the mindset that Valentine's Day is an overrated Hallmark holiday with no redeeming value, we have some news that might change your opinion, if only briefly. That's because without Valentine's Day, you might not get to enjoy a free donut on Wednesday, when Krispy Kreme will hand out gratis conversation heart donuts.
The ever-popular donut chain is giving away its colorful Sweetheart candy-inspired Conversation Donuts for free all day on Wednesday, February 6. Specifically, customers who drop by a participating location during the day can grab one of the heart-shaped, cream-filled sugary dough treats with the purchase of literally anything else on the menu.
Depending on what's in stock, you'll be able to pick from four different versions in pastel yellow, pink, purple, or green, each stuffed with one of the following fillings: Cake Batter, Strawberries & Kreme, Raspberry, or Chocolate Kreme. They may have been inspired by the chalky NECCO Wafer-esque candies that are woefully missing from shelves during this V-Day season, but these taste decidedly much, much better (trust us, we've tried them).
The one catch to the whole deal is that you need to sign up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards program in order to redeem the offer (don't worry, it's free and super simple). Also, you do technically have to buy something in order to get the free donut (a single glazed donut is just $.99, though, and a coffee is $1.59).
So, no matter your take on February 14, this year at least you can thank it for granting you a bit of a bonus on February 6.
