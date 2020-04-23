Krispy Kreme Is Unleashing Fruit-Glazed Donuts for Spring

Eating your fruits and veggies is important for maintaining a balanced diet. And while health professionals might not qualify strawberry or lemon donuts as part of that, I'm running with my own interpretation on this one. Especially now that Krispy Kreme is unleashing three fruit-glazed flavors for spring. Just call me a health nut!

But because good things come to those who wait, you're gonna have to do just that. At least, for the complete trio -- strawberry, lemon, and key lime. The sugary dough ring maker is releasing the new flavors on a weekly basis through May 15.

"These new doughnuts taste amazing. And, since you can’t come inside to enjoy seeing them being glazed right now, we decided to bring the glazer to you,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.