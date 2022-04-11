A Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme Are Now the Same Price as a Gallon of Gas

Gas prices. Inflation. Companies raking in record profits. It's all the scuttlebutt around the water cooler, eh?

Krispy Kreme is capitalizing on the increased attention being given to rising gas prices. The donut shop says it is tapping its "strategic donut reserve." Across the US, a dozen donuts will be the same price as the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline. (None of this premium nonsense here.) This Wednesday, April 13, a dozen breakfast desserts will cost just $4.11.

You'll be able to get donuts at the price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday starting April 13. The deal will run through May 4, with the gassy price for each dozen being set on the Monday of each week. The announcement says that you can grab up to two dozen Original Glaze donuts at that price.

That makes two days each week where there's a special offer at Krispy Kreme, following the announcement that cinnamon rolls are back on the menu every Sunday.

Take advantage of the deal now, before gas prices get high enough that this isn't a discount anymore. (Just kidding, because prices are falling nationally from their high point in March.)