It's Finally Gingerbread Donut Season at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme just gave us the news we've been waiting for: From Wednesday, December 16, to Thursday, December 24, gingerbread donuts briefly join the menu to close out the chain's holiday celebrations.

The gingerbread flavors aren't new, but their hyper-seasonal release makes them a novelty.

First, there's the Gingerbread Glazed Donut, made of spiced gingerbread dough with cinnamon and coated in a gingerbread molasses glaze.

Then, there's the Gingerbread Glazed Original Filled Cheesecake Donut, which debuted in December 2019. It has all the elements of the traditional Gingerbread Glazed Donut, with one addition: cheesecake kreme filling.

The chain's other holiday donuts are also available through Christmas Eve and include the Santa Belly, filled with chocolate kreme; the Present, filled with sugar cookie kreme; and the Festive Tree, filled with red velvet cake batter and topped with cream cheese icing.

So much to eat, so little time.

