Krispy Kreme Employees Glazed a Donut 25 Times & It’s a Sight to See

Krispy Kreme prides itself as the home of glaze waterfalls, the in-store conveyor belts on which the chain’s iconic donuts receive their perfect coating of sugary sweetness. In fact, the company’s largest glaze waterfall is a centerpiece of its soon-to-open NYC flagship location. But while these waterfalls are primarily used for good in making delicious donuts, it turns out they can also be used for evil.

Don’t believe us? Well, look no further than the monstrosity Krispy Kreme employees created by running a donut under their store’s glaze waterfall a staggering 25 times. Footage of the maniacal glazing was posted to TikTok.

Initially, we were curious. After watching, we were equal parts horrified and hungry. The employee who made the video explained that he and his coworkers were having a slow day, so they decided to experiment. The group wanted to know how many times they could glaze a donut, which feels like a limit that doesn’t exist, but who knows.