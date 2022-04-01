Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1
Celebrate the start of April with a BOGO deal.
Pong Stocker/Shutterstock
April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed Dozen.
To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order a chocolate glazed dozen using code "BOGO1". The deal is only valid for online orders. Once you use the code, you can purchase an original glazed dozen for $1.
And while today, April 1, 2022 is the only day this deal is valid, I=if you're not in a donut mood today, don't worry. The brand is still offering Krispy Kreme Rewards members a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for one dollar if you buy another dozen at the usual price.
