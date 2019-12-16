Krispy Kreme's Gingerbread Donuts Are Back With a New Cheesecake-Filled Version

I know that technically, according to science, blah, blah, blah, the whole "calories don't count during the holidays" schtick isn't factual, but that's never stopped me from stuffing my face. And this year, we've got an even better reason to lie to ourselves because Krispy Kreme's Gingerbread Glazed donuts are back.
As if that weren't enough, the company is unleashing an all-new variant that's stuffed with gingerbread cheesecake-flavored filling. From now through December 24, Krispy Kreme stores will offer the Gingerbread Glazed and Original Filled Gingerbread Cheesecake donuts as part of an extensive holiday donut collection in an effort, according to the donut chain, to... save Gingerbread people?
"Many of us made it through the last holiday season fully intact, but we lost too many good Gingerbread people to cookie consumption," a Gingerbread People of America spokesperson said via a Krispy Kreme press release. “To save ourselves, we ventured north... far north... to recruit the king of cookie connoisseurs, Santa Claus, to sign a proclamation giving up gingerbread cookies and switching to Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”
The classic glazed features a gingerbread spiced and cinnamon dough doused in warm gingerbread molasses glaze while the filled version is the same but also features a generous helping of cheesecake cream inside.
"We want Santa to be happy. We want Gingerbread people to be happy. So, we’re doubling our efforts to help save gingerbread people by offering two delicious gingerbread doughnuts," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.
I'm sorry, but gingerbread cookies are overrated anyway.
