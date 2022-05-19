Grads Get a Dozen Free Donuts at Krispy Kreme This Week

In recent years, Krispy Kreme has made a habit of showing graduating high school and college students a sugary congratulations.

This year, any graduating senior who wears some Class of 2022 swag into a Krispy Kreme on May 25 will walk away with a dozen donuts on the house. It's a totally free dozen donuts. No purchase is required. All you need is that Class of 2022 gear to show off.

That free dozen includes eight Original Glazed donuts and four custom donuts that spell out 2022. That quartet of donuts includes a Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut with a "2" on it, an Original Glazed White Iced "0" Doughnut, a Cake Batter Filled Doughnut with a "2," and a Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut with that last "2."



In addition to that "Senior Day Dozen," Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Graduate Dozen box on May 23. That collection is available on May 23-24 and again on May 26-29, and it includes the four "2022" donuts along with other familiar treats like the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed.

It's been a rough few years to be in high school. Treat yourself to some donuts.