Krispy Kreme Is Turning Its Glazed Donuts Bright Green for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is coming, which means green beer, green bagels, and whatever other foods and drinks you can infuse with the luck of the Irish… or, uh, food dye. Krispy Kreme is getting in on the action this year, bringing back a festive take on its classic glazed donuts: bright green O’riginal Glazed donuts. See what they did there?
From Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, donut fans can pick up green donuts in singles or dozens at most Krispy Kreme locations across the United States. For those who may be unfamiliar, Green O’riginal Glazed donuts are a twist on the sugary dough ring peddler's traditional glazed donut. The only difference, really, is that it’s made with “specially formulated green dough” and an alarmingly green glaze that matches the Chicago River.
In addition to serving up green donuts to prime your stomach for all of that green beer and Guinness later, Krispy Kreme is also offering up a proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow: a “Golden Dozen Pass.” The pass is worth free original glazed donuts for a year (one free dozen a month) through St. Patrick’s Day 2020. According to a release from the company, multiple customers will win a pass each day at different locations around the country, so there’s at least a slight chance that you could get lucky.
“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed donut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed donuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.
Whether you win or not, cheers to green glaze-stained fingers. Oh, and maybe eat something more substantial before reaching for that green beer.
The Absolutely Wild Chipotle Conspiracy Theory You've Probably Never Heard
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.