Krispy Kreme Will Give You an Extra Dozen Donuts for a $1 on Saturdays in October
The chain announced the arrival of Sweet-or-Treat Saturdays through Halloween.
We'll be celebrating Halloween a little differently in 2020, but that's probably for the best. Bobbing for apples was wildly unsanitary to begin with. One thing that will remain unchanged despite coronavirus is the holiday's most time-honored tradition: stuffing our faces full of sweets.
Naturally, Krispy Kreme is able to help with that -- and not just because it's debuting a spooky lineup of Halloween-themed donuts. The sugary dough ring maker is also giving us a dozen donuts for $1 nearly every weekend this month. Beginning October 10, Krispy Kreme is introducing Sweet-or-Treat Saturdays through Halloween.
Here's how it works: When you pick up a dozen for yourself, you'll automatically qualify for another dozen that costs just $1. The purpose is to encourage customers to share the second box of donuts with friends, family, neighbors, whatever. But if you wanna save the extra 12 for yourself, no judgement either.
"This Halloween, we're trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy this season," chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement on Thursday. "Instead of asking for sweet treats, let's give them away to all the neighbors, family, and friends we appreciate so much. It's not a normal Halloween, but that doesn't mean we can't make it a sweet one."
Krispy Kreme has a trio of monster-themed donuts hitting pastry cases right on cue, as well. Beginning October 5, you can sink your teeth into the Frank Monster donut filled with original cream, dipped in green icing, and decorated like Frankenstein's monster with icing, sprinkles, and pretzel bolts; the Drake Monster donut with a raspberry filling, dipped in purple icing, and decorated like a vampire with icing, sugar eyes, and frosting fangs; and the original glazed Wolfie Monster donut that's dipped in chocolate icing and decorated werewolf like a with chocolate cream, a sugar face, and cinnamon sugar cereal ears.
If you're planning to hit up Krispy Kreme on Halloween, you'll want to remember a festive get-up. Anyone that sports a costume on October 31 will score a free donut.
