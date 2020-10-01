Krispy Kreme Will Give You an Extra Dozen Donuts for a $1 on Saturdays in October

We'll be celebrating Halloween a little differently in 2020, but that's probably for the best. Bobbing for apples was wildly unsanitary to begin with. One thing that will remain unchanged despite coronavirus is the holiday's most time-honored tradition: stuffing our faces full of sweets.

Naturally, Krispy Kreme is able to help with that -- and not just because it's debuting a spooky lineup of Halloween-themed donuts. The sugary dough ring maker is also giving us a dozen donuts for $1 nearly every weekend this month. Beginning October 10, Krispy Kreme is introducing Sweet-or-Treat Saturdays through Halloween.

Here's how it works: When you pick up a dozen for yourself, you'll automatically qualify for another dozen that costs just $1. The purpose is to encourage customers to share the second box of donuts with friends, family, neighbors, whatever. But if you wanna save the extra 12 for yourself, no judgement either.