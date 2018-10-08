Krispy Kreme Is Unleashing Halloween Donuts Covered in Candy

It’s October. It's time for costumes, Halloween decorations, and your parents complaining about how early the pharmacy put up its Christmas decorations. In the spirit of the season, Krispy Kreme is unleashing a Halloween-themed pastry party.
From October 8 through October 31, Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. will carry Halloween-themed donuts. There will be four variations available, including a brand new donut called the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut. It features the Original Glazed Doughnut dipped and drizzled with salted caramel and then topped off with crushed Halloween candy.
The other new donut style is the Monster Batter Doughnut, which is loaded up with cake batter filling, slime-green icing, monster eyes, and sprinkles.
Those fresh styles will join Krispy Kreme's classic Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.
"Our newest collection brings the fun-filled spirit and delicious flavors of Halloween, creating an unexpected treat option for celebrations all month long," Allison Holder, vice president of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.
Additionally, if you wear a costume to your local Krispy Kreme on October 31, you'll get a free donut. Not a bad way to start your Halloween morning, especially since it lands on a Wednesday this year.
