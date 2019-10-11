Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Free Donut on Halloween If You Go in Costume

Halloween: the time of year to throw on some animal ears and wander around, asking for free things. You can go the usual route -- you know, snag some Skittles, maybe score a king-sized Snickers from banging on doors in your neighborhood.

Or, instead, you can forego the trick-or-treating and just head to your local Krispy Kreme. Why? This Halloween, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut if you arrive in costume. Get your animal ears ready.

This promotion is only applicable on Halloween, but arriving in costume ensures you can get any donut of your choice; no need to stick with original glazed (even though, let's be honest, that's the best one). You can try out Krispy Kreme's monster-themed donuts if you really want to get in the spooky spirit. I'd suggest ordering Hypno-Henry, the orange cyclops stuffed with cake batter filling. Have that donut, and you won't need any more sugar for the rest of your Halloween evening. 

If you really want to make an entire meal out of it, maybe swing by Chipotle first for their $4 Boo-rito promotion and follow it up Krispy Kreme for dessert. You're welcome for this genius Halloween plan, no candy necessary. 

