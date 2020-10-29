Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween will be here in a matter of days and trick-or-treat plans are up in the air. Let’s be real, you’re too old for all that anyway. You may not be able to run around your neighborhood collecting candy without getting looks, but you can run to the nearest Krispy Kreme for a free donut shame-free this Halloween.

Krispy Kreme wants to save Halloween 2020 with “reverse trick-or-treating.” This year’s been full of dirty tricks. We can assure you this isn’t one of them. Anyone who visits Krispy Kreme on Halloween dressed in costume will get one donut for free. You don’t even have to say “trick-or-treat,” though you might want to throw that in just for fun. Whatever you do, you should ask nicely and be safe and considerate of everyone’s safety. Wear a protective mask.

“This Halloween, we’re trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy this season,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “Instead of asking for sweet treats, let’s give them away to all the neighbors, family and friends we appreciate so much. It’s not a normal Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a sweet one.”

Guests can choose their free donut, so pick wisely. This deal is available in-store and at drive-thrus. Once you get your hands on your sugary freebie, you can post it to Instagram using the hashtags #SweetOrTreat and #KrispyKreme. If nothing else it’s a chance to show off your costume to your friends. You know, since we’re celebrating Halloween at home this year.

If you’re looking to sweeten the deal even more, look no further than Krispy Kreme’s $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen deal. Every Saturday through Halloween, the purveyor of fried dough and sugar is selling a dozen of any donuts for $1 when you buy a separate dozen at full price. Each Sweet-or-Treat Glazed dozen is individually wrapped and comes with a special edition Jack-o-Lantern donut. You can cash in on this deal at Krispy Kreme drive-thrus, by ordering online, and in the app for pickup or delivery.

Krispy Kreme’s Halloween spirit is no joke. The donut shop unveiled three scary adorable Monster donuts (pictured above): The Frank Monster donut, the Drake Monster donut, and the Wolfie Monster donut.

Grab your ghouls, get masked up and dressed up, and pop into your local Krispy Kreme for a free donut this Halloween. We’ve had enough tricks for one year. Treat yourself to a free treat.