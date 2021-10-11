Krispy Kreme Just Unveiled Its Halloween Donuts

Krispy Kreme isn't scared of leaning into a pun. The donut shop will be doing that all month.

In the bold tradition of IHOb, Krispy Kreme is rechristening itself Krispy Skreme for the rest of October. There's even a fresh logo to go with the new honorific. It's the lead into its full embrace of the Halloween season, which involves rolling out four seasonally appropriate donuts that will be available through the end of the month.

There's the Abra Cat Dabra, which is an Original Glazed donut that got dressed up for the holiday like a car. It's dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar. There's also the Enchanted Cauldron donut, which is a Glazed Chocolate Cake donut topped with Kreme and made to look like a witch's cauldron with sprinkles and pretzels. The Bewitched Broomstick donut is an unglazed shell donut with an icing swirl and topped with green buttercream and a pretzel "broomstick." Lastly, there's the Spooky Sprinkle, which is an Original Glazed dipped in orange icing and topped off with "a Halloween sprinkle blend."

On top of the themed breakfast dessert, you can snag a dozen donuts for $1 every Saturday starting on October 16. You can also pick up a totally free donut on Halloween if you swing by a Krispy Kreme in a costume. (That's in addition to its ongoing promotion where you can get a free donut every day if you're vaccinated against COVID-19.) Halloween is a lot of fun any year, but if you add some donuts throughout the month, you can ride the Halloween sugar high all the way to November.