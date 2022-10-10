Krispy Kreme Has a New Suite of Halloween Donuts & Deals
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Halloween with new donuts and deals.
There’s nothing Krispy Kreme enjoys like an excuse to make some seasonally appropriate donuts. To the surprise of no one, Krispy Kreme is going all-in on Halloween.
The donut shop--renamed Krispy Skreme for the month--has plans to sling a suite of Halloween donuts from October 10 through the end of the month. It is additionally launching deals and a new frozen treat to celebrate the year's creepiest holiday.
The quartet of breakfast desserts includes a Spooky Spider Doughnut, an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider, and a spider sugar piece. The Scaredy Cat Doughnut gives you a shell donut filled with Kreme, dipped in purple icing, and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, as well as a chocolate cat.
The Boo Batter Doughnut is a shell donut willed with cake batter and topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a sugar ghost. Lastly, the Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed with neon orange icing and a "Halloween sprinkle blend."
In addition to the suite of donuts, you’ll find the Freaky Frozen Chiller, flavored with green apples and grapes as well as a green apple drizzle.
All these Halloween-themed snacks are, of course, only around for a little while. But you can grab one of the donuts for free if you dress in a costume and stop by a Krispy Kreme on Halloween. Starting the day by trick-or-treating as an adult is a fine way to start the holiday.
