Krispy Kreme Has a New Suite of Halloween Donuts & Deals

There’s nothing Krispy Kreme enjoys like an excuse to make some seasonally appropriate donuts. To the surprise of no one, Krispy Kreme is going all-in on Halloween.

The donut shop--renamed Krispy Skreme for the month--has plans to sling a suite of Halloween donuts from October 10 through the end of the month. It is additionally launching deals and a new frozen treat to celebrate the year's creepiest holiday.

The quartet of breakfast desserts includes a Spooky Spider Doughnut, an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider, and a spider sugar piece. The Scaredy Cat Doughnut gives you a shell donut filled with Kreme, dipped in purple icing, and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, as well as a chocolate cat.

The Boo Batter Doughnut is a shell donut willed with cake batter and topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream, and a sugar ghost. Lastly, the Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed with neon orange icing and a "Halloween sprinkle blend."

In addition to the suite of donuts, you’ll find the Freaky Frozen Chiller, flavored with green apples and grapes as well as a green apple drizzle.

All these Halloween-themed snacks are, of course, only around for a little while. But you can grab one of the donuts for free if you dress in a costume and stop by a Krispy Kreme on Halloween. Starting the day by trick-or-treating as an adult is a fine way to start the holiday.