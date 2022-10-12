New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first.

Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In addition to the launch of its many Halloween treats--four new donuts and a frozen treat--Krispy Kreme is running a promotion that gets you a dozen donuts on the cheap every Saturday for the rest of the month.

Starting October 15, you can grab a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $2 when you buy a dozen donuts of any kind. That includes picking up a dozen of its special Halloween donuts, of which there are quite a few.

In addition to that sweet deal, Krispy Kreme will offer a totally free donut to anyone in a costume on Halloween. You don't have to buy anything. It's basically trick-or-treating for daults. The chain is giving you a whole lot of reasons to indulge in some treats before October comes to an end.