Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Halloween

Krispy Kreme has been celebrating Halloween for weeks now with its all-new, candy-covered Trick-or-Treat donuts and three other seasonally-appropriate dough rings. But if you've missed out on, say, eating a Jack-O-Lantern donut for breakfast so far, here's your excuse to change that: Krispy Kreme is handing out free donuts on Halloween.
On Wednesday, October 31, drop into any Krispy Kreme location wearing a costume, and you'll get handed a totally free donut. The deal is good for any free donut available at your local shop, while supplies last, meaning you can get your usual classic glazed or go all out for the occasion and stuff a Monster Batter donut -- and all three of its candy eyeballs -- into your face. The fourth Halloween-themed donut, by the way, is decidedly less spooky with its simple coating of chocolate icing and sprinkles.
The giveaway is that simple. You don't need to buy anything. You don't need to yell "trick-or-treat" at the Krispy Kreme workers. You don't need to give up personal information like with similar giveaways from McDonald's, Dairy Queen, or Wendy's.
Having Halloween land on a Wednesday sucks. But at least this and other Halloween deals ($4 burritos at Chipotle if you're in a costume) give you a reason to dress up on one of the week's top-five most boring days. Just make sure to do something better than dressing up as an inflatable dinosaur or Heath Ledger's Joker. Though, whatever. Do what makes you happy. It'd just be more fun if you dressed as Edna Mode or Zoya the Destroya.
This Pop-Up is Serving Real-Life Bob's Burgers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.